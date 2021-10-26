Apple wipe preview

Put away your brand new MacBook Pro, the most important novelty of the day / week / month / year / decade has arrived at the editorial office: the rag! And for its flagship product at the end of the year (25 € all the same), the Apple has put the small dishes in the big ones, literally judging by the big cardboard box which surrounds the box which contains the product.

The packaging is neat and opens with the traditional tab, which once separated reveals the ” polishing cloth Cautiously folded.

First surprise, the cloth is much darker than on Apple’s promotional images. Hidden in the fold is a small box presenting the usual precautions:

Safe to use on all Apple product screens and surfaces. For a rarer cleaning of difficult stains, on nanotextured glass, a 70% solution of isopropyl alcohol (AIP) can be used.



The cloth is surprisingly thick, and is adorned with an elegant Apple logo that will make the jealousy of your friends who still clean their screens with “simple” microfiber cloths like in the Middle Ages. As for the dimensions, we are able to confirm that the product measures 16 x 16 cm and weighs 10.7 grams, which Apple is careful not to specify on its website. You can count on us to reveal the truth.

And does she wipe well? Answer to come in our future extremely complete test.