ASM Clermont: big concerns for Pélissié, Raka affected in turn

As we wrote this Sunday, Adrien Pélissié was seriously hit in the knee during the ASM victory against Pau on Saturday (42-20). The hooker was still limping low on Monday at the resumption of training he was watching on the edge of the lawn.

End of season for Pélissié?

Adrien Pélissié was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the exact nature of his injury. But on the side of the club as the player, we were not very optimistic. A rupture of the cruciate ligaments is suspected. Which would almost mean the end of the season.

In terms of bad news, Alivereti Raka did not participate in collective training. The winger had an ice pack on his upper left arm. He would be visibly affected in the triceps. Here too, it will be necessary to wait for additional examinations to validate or not the first diagnoses.

Vahaamahina and Lavanini available for Bordeaux, Saturday

Camille Lopez should be available at the end of November. The opener suffered a concussion, slight sprains to the ankles and also the knee after suffering a crutch.

In the middle of this infirmary which seems to fill up day by day, there are all the same some reasons to smile. Sébastien Vahaamahina and Tomas Lavanini should be available for the trip to Bordeaux, this Saturday, October 30 (9:05 p.m.). Etienne Falgoux was also training normally.

Peceli Yato was spared him but he should be able to apply for the next two games.

Arnaud Clergue