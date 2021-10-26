Astronomers capture rare image of young exoplanet 400 light years away

The exoplanet 2M0437b is located more than 400 light years from our solar system. It is added to the list of more than 4,500 exoplanets confirmed to date. But astronomers have mostly succeeded in obtaining an image of this planet at the dawn of its life, which is particularly rare. This discovery could shed new light on the process of planetary formation and, at the same time, shed new light on the origin of the solar system and the Earth.

Compared to the stars around which they orbit, exoplanets are generally very small and dark, which means that they are mostly too faint to be detected with current observing technologies. Obtaining such images of a recently formed exoplanet is therefore a particularly rare event. 2M0437b is one of the youngest exoplanets ever discovered and will therefore be the subject of a publication in The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

If astronomers are delighted with this discovery, it is because it can potentially bring new elements that will help better understand the process of planetary formation. ” By analyzing the light from this planet, we can tell something about its composition, and perhaps where and how it formed in a long-lost disk of gas and dust around its host star. Explains Eric Gaidos, astronomer at the University of Hawaii and co-author of the study.

Objects not so easy to spot

The existence of exoplanets was suspected as early as the 16th century, but it was not until the 1990s that the very first specimens were officially detected, thanks to the Arecibo radio telescope (now out of service, following the collapse of its structure in December 2020). Direct detection of exoplanets, which involves analyzing the light from their star that they reflect, is extremely rare. The very first exoplanet to be captured at the dawn of its life is PDS 70b, in July 2018.

Most of the time, astronomers opt for indirect methods, focusing on the host star. In the so-called “transit” method, the principle is to detect a variation in the star’s luminosity when the planet passes in front (when it is then located between the star and the point of observation); the decrease in luminosity detected is proportional to the size of the planet and it also makes it possible to deduce the mass of the planet.

The other indirect detection method is the radial velocity method; it is the most commonly used and it has allowed the discovery of many exoplanets. Due to the gravitational attraction of the planets which orbit around the star, the latter also describes slight oscillating movements, which cause a shift in the wavelength of its light. The spectroscopic analysis of light waves can thus translate the presence of exoplanets, and even make it possible to calculate their mass.

These two types of signals are easier to detect when the planet is very massive and very close to the star – the majority of confirmed exoplanets are therefore massive and in close orbits. Exoplanets that are really very close to their star, however, are difficult to image directly, as they tend to be largely eclipsed by their star’s light.





Three years of observation to confirm the discovery

The exoplanet 2M0437b is quite massive, several times more massive than Jupiter according to the researchers. Luckily, it’s also quite a distance from its host star, 2M0437 – about 100 astronomical units (for comparison, Pluto is about 40 astronomical units from the Sun). Usually, exoplanets this far from their star are far too cold to emit detectable infrared radiation, but 2M0437b is still young (it is “only” a few million years old) which means it is still relatively hot.

The processes of planetary formation cause its temperature to rise to nearly 1200 ° C. The exoplanet 2M0437b therefore emits weakly enough in the infrared, but enough to be spotted by the Subaru telescope located in Hawaii, even at 417 light years away! She was first spotted in 2018 by Teruyuki Hirano; Follow-up observations were then carried out for three years at the WM Keck Observatory, which has two powerful telescopes (Keck I and Keck II) observing in the visible and near infrared.

Gaidos and his collaborators scrupulously followed the movements of the star 2M0437 to verify if 2M0437b followed the movement. Using the observatory’s second generation near infrared camera (NIRC2), combined with the adaptive optics system of the Keck II telescope, the team was able to confirm that planet 2M0437b was indeed a companion of the star, and not a more distant object. ” Eventually, we might even be able to measure its orbital motion around the star. Adds Adam Kraus, professor in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin and co-author of the article. The observations took three years because the star is moving slowly across the sky.

This new duo has so far only been observed from Earth – which requires correcting the distortion effect caused by the Earth’s atmosphere. So, the team thinks it might be interesting to observe this system using Hubble and future space telescopes, such as the James-Webb.

These observations from space could provide a lot of other data on the host star, making it possible to precisely estimate its age and its mass, for example. They could also reveal the chemical signatures of the atmosphere of 2M0437b, allowing astronomers to better understand how this planet formed. ” We all look forward to more such discoveries and more detailed studies of these planets with the technologies and telescopes of the future. Concludes Michael Liu, astronomer at the University of Hawaii and co-author of the study.

Sources: arXiv, E. Gaidos et al. and WM Keck Observatory