at the health point of Tuesday, October 26, no deaths to announce

Another day that is not marked by the announcement of deaths linked to the Covid pandemic in New Caledonia.

Françoise Tromeur

•

updated on October 26, 2021 at 3:26 p.m.



These are “days without” that bring a smile back. This Tuesday, October 26, the official health report released by the government does not announce any deaths linked to the pandemic which has already caused so many in Caledonia (261 since the beginning of September).

Already on Saturday, there were no deaths added to this dramatic tally, for the first time in a long time.









© Government NC



735 “active cases”

There are 134 new cases identified, bringing the count to 10,687 since September 6. There are 735 “active cases” reported, and a cumulative seven-day incidence rate of 174 per 100,000 population.

25 patients are treated in the intensive care unit and 99 are hospitalized in the Covid unit. 27 positive patients are under surveillance in a hotel (18 in the South, seven in the North and two in the Islands province). 9,691 people are considered cured by the hospital services that received them.

65% of Caledonians doubly vaccinated

In the field of vaccination, 1,535 people received an injection on Monday. The latest figures: 75.4% of the vaccineable population has had a dose and 65.57% has a complete vaccination schedule.

There was no Covid press point on Tuesday. The next ones will take place on Wednesday 27 and Friday 29, at 2 p.m.