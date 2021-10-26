In short Sportier version of the Audi A3 From 69,300 € 5-cylinder 2.5 turbo of 400 hp and 500 Nm

2021: here we are, therefore, back in the middle of the temples of Ancient Greece at the controls of the Audi RS3, the heir to Queen Michele’s company car. Of course, everyone will agree, myself included, that there is infinitely less talent behind the wheel today, but this may be partially offset by the progress made in almost four decades. Judge for yourself: 400 hp, 500 Nm, 3.8 s at 0 to 100 km / h and up to 290 km / h peak, all in a compact, performance worthy, even superior to the best supercars of 1982.















Test – Audi RS3 Sportback (2021): a swan song with a Group B voice

And yet, it all starts with, let’s face it, banal Audi A3. But although its fourth generation did not come out until last year in its civilized versions, sporty models were quickly declined: the S3 to begin with, with its 4-cylinder 2.0 TSI of 310 hp and 400 Nm, an engine that the there are almost all models of the Volkswagen galaxy under all the hoods, then this RS3, with a slightly rarer gem hidden behind the heavily perforated grille.











To the point that it is very easily distinguished from its congeners. This starts with a particularly flashy color palette, including the now famous Kyalami Green almost aggressive for the retina, but also by a front face mainly made up of air intakes, generously widened wings or its rear pierced with two huge tailpipes. Not really subtle but it already makes you smile.

And this aesthetic aggressiveness is especially in total adequacy with the technical sheet. There are engine configurations that are closely linked to certain manufacturers: the flat four-cylinder, for example, automatically makes one think of Subaru, the flat6 of Porsche or the rotary of Mazda. Others have rubbed shoulders with it, but it is they who have drawn the quintessence from it. For Audi, it is the 5 cylinders, preferably turbo, and this RS3 continues to brandish the torch. It’s the same 2.5 TFSI as before, the one that has won the title of engine of the year no less than nine times, sorry, but in a revised and corrected version: 400 hp obtained 250 rpm earlier, from 5,600 to 7,000 rpm, and 20 Nm more to reach a total of 500 Nm, from 2,250 to 5,600 rpm. Absolutely enormous maximum power and torque ranges! And always that noise that gives goose bumps, one of the most beautiful noises in the history of the automobile.











Another mechanical specificity that is linked to Audi: Quattro all-wheel drive. Because it is all well and good to have such a powerful engine, it is still necessary that its enthusiasm is transmitted until the tar once crossed the threshold of the double box to seven reports Stronic 7. That, the mark with the rings knows do it and for a long time, but it has long been synonymous with understeer lacking in fun, especially in the face of a Bavarian competition having specialized for its part in propulsion platforms and crosses more or less controlled by a driver with a more or less tense smile. Audi would still like a piece of this cake at the feast of the double comma of burnt tires on the tar and therefore grafted for the first time on the RS an active differential at the level of the rear axle allowing the torque to be promoted in several ways. , up to all on one of the wheels in order to give a temperament closer to that of a propulsion, even to try to drift with the RS Torque Rear mode on closed roads exclusively, of course.







By combining THIS engine and THIS transmission, performance is best in the compact category: 3.8 s at 0 to 100 km / h using Launch Control, 250 km / h electronically limited in peak, 280 km / h with the unclamping option at € 1,800 and even 290 km / h with the Dynamic RS Plus pack at € 2,190. However, the latter requires also to check the box of ceramic brakes on the front axle invoiced from 5,500 to 5,850 €. Do we need to get there? Not necessarily depending on your use since Audi has been particularly attentive to correct a fault that was criticized in previous generations of RS3: the lack of bite in braking. As standard, we now have 375 mm discs with six-piston calipers at the front, with much better control of the announced heating.







Inside, if we make the exception of a few RS badges, we find otherwise the interior of the S3 based on wraparound buckets and flattened steering wheel, which also sets the mood. On the practical side, the base A3 is not really a benchmark, with adequate space, nothing more, at the rear, and a restricted cargo volume, even in the Sportback version, at 282 liters. Not huge in absolute terms for either of them, but worthy of a limousine and a van respectively if we compare them to what the vast majority of sports cars offer with similar performance.











Displayed from € 69,300, an already elitist price, the Audi RS3 Sportback is subject to a solid penalty: from € 18,188 to € 19,641 this year, which will rise from € 21,966 to € 23,616 next year. Suffice to say that we have here the very last generation of RS3 in this form before electrification.