Audiences access 8 pm: “C to you, the continuation” at the highest, “TPMP” in shape, Arnaud and Baste-Régis at a good level

TF1’s “20 Hours” – Julien Arnaud : 5.95 million (26.3%).
The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Karine Baste-Régis : 5.04 million (22.3%).
M6’s “19.45” – Xavier de Moulins : 2.83 million (13.3%).
The TF1 newspaper is in very good shape.
The “20 Hours” presented by Karine Baste-Régis is up sharply on France 2.
The magazine
“It’s Canteloup” (France 5): 5.02 million (21.5%).
“All sport” (France 3): 1.76 million (7.5%).
The magazine with Nicolas Canteloup is in its upper bracket.
Talks
“Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.46 million (6.2%).
“TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 851,000 (3.8%).
“Daily” – best of (TMC) ***: 797,000 (3.4%).
“C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 792,000 (3.5%).
“28 minutes” (Arte): 709,000 (3.1%).
“Aside” (Canal +): 181,000 (0.8%).
“Don’t touch my post” is in good shape on C8.
“C à vous, la suite” signs its record on both indicators on France 5.
Reality TV
“The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 661,000 (2.9%).
The after-8 p.m. fictions
“Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 4.23 million (18.1%).
“Household scenes” (M6): 3.83 million (16.2%).
“More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.87 million (12.2%).
In form, “Un si grand soleil” remains above 4 million viewers.
* 7:44 p.m.-8:49 p.m.
** 8:49 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
*** 8:12 p.m. – 9:05 p.m.
Médiamétrie figures