    Audiences access 8 pm: “C to you, the continuation” at the highest, “TPMP” in shape, Arnaud and Baste-Régis at a good level

    TF1’s “20 Hours” – Julien Arnaud : 5.95 million (26.3%).
    The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Karine Baste-Régis : 5.04 million (22.3%).
    M6’s “19.45” – Xavier de Moulins : 2.83 million (13.3%).

    The TF1 newspaper is in very good shape.
    The “20 Hours” presented by Karine Baste-Régis is up sharply on France 2.

    “It’s Canteloup” (France 5): 5.02 million (21.5%).
    “All sport” (France 3): 1.76 million (7.5%).

    The magazine with Nicolas Canteloup is in its upper bracket.

    “Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.46 million (6.2%).
    “TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 851,000 (3.8%).
    “Daily” – best of (TMC) ***: 797,000 (3.4%).
    “C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 792,000 (3.5%).
    “28 minutes” (Arte): 709,000 (3.1%).
    “Aside” (Canal +): 181,000 (0.8%).

    “Don’t touch my post” is in good shape on C8.
    “C à vous, la suite” signs its record on both indicators on France 5.

    “The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 661,000 (2.9%).

    “Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 4.23 million (18.1%).
    “Household scenes” (M6): 3.83 million (16.2%).
    “More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.87 million (12.2%).

    In form, “Un si grand soleil” remains above 4 million viewers.

    * 7:44 p.m.-8:49 p.m.
    ** 8:49 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
    *** 8:12 p.m. – 9:05 p.m.

    Médiamétrie figures


