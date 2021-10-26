Audiences: “Asterix and Obelix” leader on TF1 ahead of “ADP” almost stable, France 2 resists

Monday evening, the first evening of the All Saints holidays, TF1 took the lead in the hearings with, once on Monday, a cinema box. The cult film “Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra” (2002), with the pair Christian Clavier -Gérard Depardieu, made 5.31 million fans laugh at the adaptation of René Goscinny’s comic strip, according to Médiamétrie. The audience share of individuals aged 4 and over reached 25.3%. The market share for Women responsible for purchases under fifty (FRDA-50), for its part, stands at 34.3%, which allows TF1 to also be the leader on the main commercial target yesterday. .

During its last broadcast, Monday, October 21, 2019 already on TF1, the film with 14 million admissions to the cinema directed by Alain Chabat had gathered 5.48 million moviegoers until 11:15 p.m., according to Médiamétrie. The market share that evening reached 24.3% for individuals aged four and over and 31.7% for women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty.

M6 follows with two new episodes of season 16 of “Love is in the Meadow” produced by Fremantle. The rapprochements between farmers and singles, which once again delighted Karine Le Marchand, captivated on average over the two episodes 3.94 million viewers, for a market share of 18.9% over 4 years and over and 26.5% of FRDA. The two episodes last Monday had, by way of comparison, been followed on average by 4.05 million viewers (20.0% of 4+ and 29.6% of FRDA-50).

France 2 completes the podium with “The friend who does not exist”. Nicolas Cuche’s dramatic telefilm, with Audrey Dana, Tiphaine Daviot, Medi Sadoun, made 3.22 million viewers escape, or 14.7% of PDAs on individuals aged four and over (6.2% on the FRDA-50). Last Monday, the unreleased feature film “Grâce à Dieu”, by François Ozon, gathered 1.96 million people, which represents a market share of 10.0% (6.0% on FRDA-50) .

Small score for France 3

France 3 is fourth with, instead of its history box, the broadcast of the unpublished French drama film “La Villa”, which brought together Ariane Ascaride, Gérard Meylan and Jean-Pierre Darroussin on the screen. This drama by Robert Guédiguian, whose plot is tied in a calanque in Marseille, convinced 1.81 million viewers and 8.3% of the public aged four and over (3.0% on the FRDA-50).

In the rest of the bonus offer, no channel exceeds one million viewers. W9 is the first of the TNT channels with “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Secret of the Safe”, which convinced 703,000 viewers, or 3.7% of PDAs (5.2% of FRDA-50).