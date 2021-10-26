Aulas reveals the extent of the damage after the health crisis

Zapping Goal! Football club OL – Strasbourg: the pre-match brief

All the clubs on the planet have been impacted by the covid crisis, which has forced a cessation of competitions and to play in front of empty stands for more than a year. Except that most are not listed on the stock exchange and can therefore make believe that the damage was not as important as announced, their owners putting their hand in the wallet to avoid the tragedies. But OL are not in this case. The Gones have the obligation to publish their accounts and to comment on them.

We thus learned on Tuesday that between the pandemic and the crisis in TV rights, the shortfall amounted to 150 M € for the Gones with, in the end, a net loss of 107 M €, linked to revenue in 35% drop. A positive point all the same, OL Groupe still hopes to have a turnover of 400 to 420 M € by 2024-25. This is a year longer than expected, due to the covid crisis. But for that, we will have to quickly start playing the Champions League again!

A shortfall of 150 million euros for OL Groupe, “impacted” by the Covid-19 The company chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas shows a net loss of € 107 million over the 2020-2021 fiscal year ended in June, according to the results published https://t.co/SaTpXVTZvM pic.twitter.com/8w1gKYamL2

– THE TEAM (@the team) October 26, 2021