Authorities confine Lanzhou, a city of four million people

Nearly three months before the Beijing Winter Olympics, China continues to apply restrictions throughout the country. On Tuesday, authorities imposed lockdown on Lanzhou in the northwest. All the residential areas of this city of four million inhabitants, capital of Gansu province, will be subject to “closed management” with strict movement control, announced the municipality.

Any exit outside the home will now be possible only for “essential purchases”, an imperative linked to the epidemic, or “emergency medical treatment,” said a statement from the authorities. The day before, several restrictions had been imposed on Beijing or Wuhan.





“Zero tolerance” for only 29 contaminations

China nationally reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 of local origin on Tuesday. The majority are linked to the movements of a group of contaminated tourists. While the figures may seem paltry compared to those recorded daily in other parts of the world, they are pushing the authorities to redouble their vigilance as China prepares to host the Winter Olympics from February 4, 2022.

A recent outbreak in Inner Mongolia, in the north of the country, has been responsible for more than 100 cases since last week. The Chinese authorities, which practice a policy of “zero tolerance” towards the virus, reacted swiftly, imposing restrictions and organizing mass screening campaigns in the affected regions.