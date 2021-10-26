Before the presidential election, Bercy wants to put the package on relocations

Shortage of masks and hydroalcoholic gel, lack of drugs and gowns in hospitals, logistical brakes … the pandemic has put a huge spotlight on the deep deindustrialisation of the French productive fabric. Completely disarmed, the government had to import masks from China for much of 2020. “The experience of dependence has been dramatic. We must rebuild the terms of a French and European productive independence. We must produce what we need for today and tomorrow”, Emmanuel Macron said during the presentation of the France 2030 investment plan at the Elysee Palace 15 days ago.

Faced with these multiple difficulties, the executive wants to show that it is continuing its efforts in terms of reindustrialisation. During a conference organized at the Ministry of the Economy on Tuesday, October 26, several economists and renowned experts such as Philippe Aghion or the sociologist Pierre Veltz must speak in front of an audience of business leaders, elected officials and unions in company ministers from Bercy Bruno Le Maire and Agnès Pannier-Runacher. This Monday, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, during a trip to Saint-Etienne announced that the France 2030 investment plan would devote 800 million euros to robotics. Six months before the presidential election, the various members of the government want to occupy the field of “made in France”, a theme dear to the French.

Reindustrialisation: how Macron wants to make it a theme of the presidential campaign

3.7 billion euros in industrial investments

The executive’s economic strategy to carry out this reindustrialization is largely based on calls for projects and a reduction in taxation with the reduction in corporate and production taxes. In total, Bercy has identified 624 supported (re) localization projects for an overall envelope of 3.7 billion euros of industrial investments, including 830 million euros of public funds. This effort would have made it possible to create or support approximately “76,000 jobs”, according to the entourage of the Minister in charge of industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

Of this total of projects supported, 407 concern so-called “critical” sectors. These are mainly health, electronics, agribusiness, telecommunications or industrial inputs (chemicals, materials, raw materials). This component has benefited from 2.7 billion euros in industrial investments, including 726 million in state support. According to the minister’s advisers, around 44,000 jobs have been created or saved in this area. Tables from the Ministry of the Economy show that these projects were mainly carried out by SMEs (265). Next come the large groups (92) and mid-sized companies (45). This support is part of the 100 billion euros recovery plan launched in September 2020. This system should be the subject of an initial assessment on Tuesday October 26 by the monitoring and evaluation committee headed by economist Benoît Coeuré.

Recovery plan, investment plan: the game of 7 differences …

One billion euros for industrial territories

Launched with great fanfare under the dome of the Grand Palais in Paris by the former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in November 2018, the industrial territories continue to be supported by the executive. To date, 217 projects have been identified by the services of the Ministry of the Economy for a total of one billion euros of industrial investments, including 104 million euros of state aid. In terms of employment, 31,000 jobs have been created or kept. This system, intended to respond to the territorial crisis, is the subject of a call for projects in fields broader than critical products.

“We do not reindustrialize by making masks”

While it is still early to take stock of the Macron five-year term in terms of reindustrialisation, several experts have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the government’s economic policy to initiate industrial reconquest. “We can relocate complex products. There is public support in place for that. On the other hand, we do not reindustrialize France by making masks “, said Patrick Georges, director of the Industrial and Territorial Mutations Practice at LHH Altedia during a press point at the end of September.

Added to this are the reservations expressed by several economists and experts on the lack of management of the France 2030 investment plan, which should be announced next January by Emmanuel Macron, three months after its launch. “A diagnosis is missing. The issue of governance is crucial. How will the money be distributed? How are the projects going to be selected?”, Xavier Ragot, director of the French Economic Observatory, told reporters last week, sharing his fear of seeing projects continue despite their failure. “The failure of the calculation plan (a vast IT plan launched in the 1960s) marked the spirits “, he recalled.

Site closures and nearly 60,000 jobs destroyed in 2020

Even if the government is increasing its efforts to try to reindustrialize France, the year 2020 has been cataclysmic for the French industry. In 2020, nearly 60,000 jobs were destroyed in the industrial sector alone in a single year according to INSEE against 27,000 creations between 2017 and 2019. The global pandemic has largely swept away job creations in just a few months. It will undoubtedly take several more years before a positive employment balance is restored.

The automotive sector has been hit particularly hard by the shock wave of the pandemic and it is not over yet. The shortage of semiconductors and supply difficulties are likely to strike this sector on the front line since the first confinement. Besides the automobile, aeronautics also paid a heavy price which is still difficult to measure. Even if most of the presidential candidates are trying to ride the wave of “made in France”, the road to reindustrialize the Hexagon still promises to be tumultuous.