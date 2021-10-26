Benchmark results for the Core Core i9-12900HK and Core i5-12600K

The former dominates its competitors on Geekbench 5, including Apple’s M1 Max; the second is illustrated on CPU-Z.

Intel should formally present its first Alder Lake references in the middle of the week at the Intel Innovation event. In the meantime, here are some new benchmark results. They concern a mobile chip, the Core i9-12900HK, and a desktop chip, the Core i5-12600K. The first processor made a stint in Geekbench 5; the second in CPU-Z.

The Intel Core i9-12900HK processor is certainly the flagship of the Alder Lake-P mobile range. Note that this series would not arrive in November but rather early next year; Intel would present it at CES 2022. The Core i5-12600K, which we have already seen in the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark, is probably one of the desktop chips which will be launched on November 4th.

The Core i9-12900K unboxed before our astonished eyes

Core i9-12900HK on Geekbench 5

Let’s start with the mobile chip. Geekbench detects the processor with 14 cores / 20 threads. In principle, the distribution is 6 + 8 (6 Golden Cove cores, 8 Gracemont cores). The software provides a base frequency of 2.9 GHz.





The Core i9-12900HK scores 1851 points in single-core and 13,256 points in multicore. The WCCFTech site compared these results to those obtained by the Apple M1 Max, the Core i9-11980HK, the Ryzen 9 5980HX. The Alder Lake-P chip is essential in both tables.

Core i5-12600K on CPU-Z

The Core i5-12600K is a 10 cores / 16 threads, in 6 + 4, at 125W of TDP. Golden Cove cores have a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and Gracemont cores have 2.8 GHz. The Boost frequencies on 1/2 cores are 4.9 GHz and 3.6 GHz respectively. In CPU-Z, this Core i5 scores 746 points in single-core and 7058 points in multicore. The test is carried out under Windows 11.

For comparison, a leak gave a score of 681.7 points for single-core and 4983.8 points for the Core i5-12400, a more classic 6-core / 12-thread (Golden Cove cores only) with 65W TDP. In this update, we reported average scores of 640 points in single-core and 6560 points in multicore for the Ryzen 7 5800X; of 624 and 4811 points respectively for the Ryzen 5 5600X.