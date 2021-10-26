Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament: New revelation about their marriage

Benjamin Castaldi is often mocked for his many marriages which ended in separation. This October 26 in The 6 to 7 of Do not touch My TV, the troublemaker of the PAF raised a thorny question with his chroniclers: that of money within marriage ! Indeed, Cyril Hanouna asked his colleagues whether or not they signed a marriage contract in front of a notary or if they shared everything, once the divorce was pronounced. Benjamin Castaldi was the first to be interviewed.

Neither one nor two, he confided that he had signed the famous paper but not for all his unions. “I had made a contract for the first one, but there was no sorrel. I did not make one for the second (the one with Flavie Flament, note), there was a lot of sorrel”, he listed, smiling a little yellow, under the laughter of his companions and the public. “I made one for the third, and there were only debts, it was to protect her. And I did one with Aurore, because there are always debts”, he concluded, apparently overwhelmed by his money problems.





“We put everything in the common pot and then when there is no more pot, we share everything. I had a one in four chance and I messed up once more”, joked the dad of Julien Castaldi, who has recently confided that he was planning to marry next year with his fiancée, Kiara.

Valerie Benaim, sitting next to Benjamin Castaldi, could not dodge the question of Cyril Hanouna! A little on the reserve, she replied that she had not made a marriage contract with her former companion and father of her son, Olivier Hallé. “I thought it was forever. It was love, love … I thought it was forever, for life. We had a child together, so it’s normal to share “, she confided.

