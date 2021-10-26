Bercy is working on a new roadmap for the State as a shareholder

During the crisis, French companies were able to count on the unwavering support of the State. And in particular those held in whole or in part by the public authorities. To save strategic groups or essential public services on the brink of collapse – such as SNCF, Air-France-KLM, Renault, etc. – the State has not hesitated to guarantee bank loans and to take out the book checks to replenish and strengthen the equity capital of its national flagships, or even subscribe to convertible bonds like at EDF … aeronautics or nuclear.

Even if it means leaving a few feathers there, since the State shareholder has never received so few dividends for ten years. The State Participation Agency (APE) thus received 300 million euros last year. Against 2.3 billion euros in 2019, and more than 4 billion annually before 2015. But after the storm, the value of the State’s holdings has taken on new colors to reach 125 billion euros, according to the annual report of the APE agency.

State support will not stop

Martin Vial, the state participation commissioner, welcomed the state’s support. And he did not fail to underline the speed with which these companies adapted to this crisis. “They have shown resilience” and maintained their membership. And, while the crisis is not completely over, these groups can be reassured: the state will not abandon them.

Thus, Air-France-KLM, still in turmoil, while its French subsidiary, Air France, has to repay a loan of 4 billion euros, can still count on help from the public authorities. Ditto for the SNCF or Aéroports de Paris (ADP), very weakened, and whose return to normal activity is not expected before 2022 or 2023 for the railway company, and well after for the air transport companies.

If the recovery phase promises to be easier to manage, the EPA is preparing a new investment roadmap, which will be submitted next spring to the President of the Republic, in order to orient his five-year term in this area. A new strategy for the State-shareholder after the one implemented in 2017, which consisted of remaining in the capital of companies under national sovereignty, large public services or which required a rescue plan.

Outside of these three fields of action, the State was intended to reduce its participation in commercial enterprises, or even to permanently withdraw from the capital. This was also the spirit of the Pacte law promulgated in 2019. It allowed the entry on the stock market of the Française des Jeux (FDJ), to reduce the State’s participation in Engie, and to consider the privatization of ADP, a movement interrupted by the crisis.

“Today, we are reassessing the doctrine,” said Martin Vial. This will be reviewed in the light of four factors.

First of all, that of fragility. The State will remain alongside transport companies (SNCF, ADP, Air France-KLM, etc.) which will take longer than in other sectors to return to pre-crisis levels. Second factor: economic sovereignty with the needs linked to reindustrialisation, a question “more and more pregnant”, in the words of Martin Vial. For these economic players, “The State wants to ensure that the managerial decision-making centers, the French research centers, and the most important industrial production centers remain in France”. For that, we need powerful French shareholders, not necessarily public elsewhere.

Third factor, the rise in environmental requirements which “are disrupting the economic models of companies”, as is the case for Air France, which has to reduce its CO2 emissions (by 50% by 2025), or Airbus and Safran, which “see technological choices imposed”, or even the automobile, while Brussels wants to ban sales of thermal cars by 2035.

“We will have to accept that companies invest more to support this change with performance requirements that will not be the same as in the peak period.”



Fourth factor: digital and technological disruption which also impact production models.

Economic sovereignty, economic disruption, or even environmental concerns, will therefore be the new guidelines that will guide the maintenance or not of public power in companies. Not sure, however, that they will facilitate the role of state manager.

In the future, the EPA intends to keep this essential role of “stabilizer” for companies still hard hit by the crisis. But it will review its missions, and the way it manages its portfolio, made up of 83 companies, 11 of which are listed. “Our piloting will be amended”, warned Martin Vial.

Thus, the agency promises for example to be more careful than yesterday on national sovereignty. “This is an essential stake for the future, even though international financial flows are considerable and our French companies are flagships, which can be the target of foreign investors”, underlined Martin Vial.

Neither angelism nor naivety

Thereby, “when you think of reducing participation, you have to ask yourself what will become of this shareholding”, the commissioner explained at length.

“When we get out [du capital, NDLR], we must ensure that the decision-making centers will remain in France. If, tomorrow, they fall into the hands of non – European or Asian shareholders … the interests (in terms of employment, location, research, etc.) will not be the same. Any movement in capital must therefore make it possible to have a French shareholder base which replaces that of the State “.

This is particularly true for commercial enterprises, where the State is not intended to remain permanently. If Orange, which is neither a defense nor a public service company, was cited, “its evolution in capital is possible”, according to the commissioner of the APE. “Even if to date no project is under study”.

It remains to be seen whether the next President of the Republic will follow this roadmap.