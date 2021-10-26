More

    Big hair loss and discomfort on the red carpet for Angelina Jolie in Rome!

    The Queen of Eternals has been the victim of an evil spell. In full promotional tour for the release of the new Marvel “The Eternals”, Angelina Jolie multiplies the appearances at Festivals around the world. Appearances noted for her breathtaking outfits, or for the presence of all her little family. But the last one caught the attention of photographers for something else …


    On the Rome red carpet, Angelina Jolie made her entrance in a breathtaking strapless silver gown. An absolutely sublime creation by Versace, and a simple hairstyle with straight hair so as not to overdo it. On the other hand, this hairstyle turned out to be really embarrassing for the actress. Indeed, and the fans saw only that, the mother of Zahara and Shiloh had been asked additions. But unfortunately, the hairdresser of the latter should not really be up to date at this level since the American star ended up with two very distinct levels of hair.

    An embarrassing situation for the pretty fifty-something, who did not really know what to do with her XXL mane. A blow in front, a blow behind… until a wick starts to come off. Fortunately, accustomed to red carpets, Angelina Jolie has managed to keep her calm and sexy attitude thanks to her mythical piercing gaze.

    Aslam

