big misunderstanding between Cristiano Ronaldo and a partner

The beating endured by Manchester United against its worst enemy, Liverpool (0-5), Sunday at Old Trafford, caused great tension among the Red Devils. More than nervous on the field, he who should have been sent off before the break for having shot in a Red, Cristiano Ronaldo crystallizes some resentment. It was therefore not the best of times for Bruno Fernandes to reveal that he understood absolutely nothing of what his compatriot was saying to him on the pitch!

“It’s in relation to Ronaldo’s dialect,” laughed the attacking midfielder on the Wingmen Show. The Portuguese do not understand what the Madeirans say! I swear you don’t understand the people of Madeira! “An anecdote that makes people laugh today but CR7 had a very bad experience of the mockery about his accent when he put down his luggage in Lisbon to join the Sporting training center in his youth.

