Blue Origin and Sierra Space want to build massive “mixed-use” commercial space station

We expected it, and they did! Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ commercial space company, in collaboration with Sierra Space, is currently designing a commercial space station to be launched between 2025 and 2030, according to a statement. Called Orbital Reef, it is much larger than the International Space Station and is expected to accommodate many commercial and scientific activities.

Orbital Reef, placed in low Earth orbit, will be commercially operated by the two companies. Its size seems impressive: the diameter of the modules is visibly much larger than those of the International Space Station. This is therefore unheard of for a space station, as long as the dimensions of the project presented here are preserved until it is put into orbit.

By 2028 at the most, we should see the complete dismantling of the International Space Station (ISS). The recent discovery of cracks in some of the older modules is the main reason for the recent confirmation that the station is indeed at the end of its life, and that it is therefore seeing its last years of operation.

Replace the ISS by offering more and better?

The recently launched Chinese Space Station already makes it possible to imagine that some interesting international research activities could be carried out there, although the current version is somewhat limited in crew capacity. To achieve this, initiatives to replace the ISS with a large commercial equivalent have been stepped up.

Today, Blue Origin and Sierra Space announce that they are set to build Orbital Reef with financial support from Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University. ” The station will open the next chapter in human-made space exploration and development by facilitating the growth of a vibrant ecosystem and business model for the future. ”Says Blue Origin.

According to a press release, Orbital Reef offers a new type of spatial architecture, called “open architecture”, which will allow many private players to join it, in some ways. It will also feature spacious modules with large Earth-facing windows, allowing travelers to admire the planet and experience the sensations of weightlessness in comfort. Separate sectors for tourism, research and commercial activities will be set up.

Orbital Reef would be designed “for use cases and ideas that have never been possible before”, one can read on the project website. ” Orbital Reef provides access to low earth orbit reducing costs and complexity for new types of customers. We provide end-to-end services, standard interfaces, and technical support for those new to spaceflight: planning, payload development, training, transportation, data analysis and security for your personnel or payloads (or of them) “.

A commercial collaboration worthy of a science fiction film

The exact specifications for the set have yet to be released, which is understandable at this early stage of the project, but basic details of the program and the actors it will initially serve have been made clear.

The large-diameter central modules and the reusable New Glenn launch system that will place them in orbit, will be built by Blue Origin. Sierra Space will provide a Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) module, node module and spacecraft, the Dream Chaser, to transport crew, supplies and payloads to and from Earth.

Boeing will develop the science module and take care of the engineering of the station’s operations and maintenance, while the company’s Starliner spacecraft, intended for the crew, will also provide round-trip operations. between Orbital Reef and Earth. Redwire Space will focus on microgravity research, development and manufacturing and the operation of payloads and deployable structures.

Genesis Engineering Solutions designs a space capsule called Single Person Spacecraft for outdoor work and sightseeing trips without a spacesuit. Arizona State University will lead a global consortium of universities for research advisory and public education activities.





Once operational, the station will be open to a wide variety of international customers in what is described as a “mixed-use commercial space park”. To sum up, the station will be used for research, manufacturing, tourism, education and other tasks, while the partners will provide transport and logistics in space, habitation in space, l ‘equipment accommodation, general operations based on advanced automation and station crew.

The open architecture will allow Orbital Reef to provide module moorings, vehicle ports, utilities and other items based on customer needs and market growth.

” For more than sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital flight and space habitation, thus preparing us for the boom in commercial activities during this decade. Said Brent Sherwood, senior vice president of advanced development programs for Blue Origin.

” We will expand access, reduce the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to standardize spaceflight. A vibrant business ecosystem will thrive in low Earth orbit, generating new discoveries, new products, new entertainment and global awareness He adds.

Video presentation of the Orbital Reef project: