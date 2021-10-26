Blue Origin wants to build a space station by the end of the decade

Blue Origin announced on October 25 that it plans to build its own commercial space station. The company plans to deploy the craft, dubbed “Orbital Reef”, between 2025 and 2030. Jeff Bezos’ company plans to use the station as a “mixed-use commercial park,” which will lease vehicles. spaces for commerce, research and space tourism.

Orbital Reef will be almost as large as the International Space Station (ISS) and can accommodate a dozen people, according to a press release. Several amenities are also provided, including facilities for on-site medical care and recreational opportunities.

Blue Origin

“For more than sixty years, NASA and other agencies have developed orbital flight and space habitation, which has enabled us to pave the way for the advent of commercial activities in space during this decade,” he said. said Brent Sherwood, senior vice president of advanced development programs for Blue Origin.

“We will reduce the cost and provide all the services and amenities necessary for the standardization of spaceflight. A vibrant business ecosystem will develop in low earth orbit, generating new discoveries, new products, new entertainment and awareness. global ”, he also said.





A spokesperson for Orbital Reef told CNBC that NASA had already announced its intention to be the “main tenant” of the new station. According to Blue Origin’s schedule, the latter would be deployed before NASA ends the ISS missions. The company plans to apply for a contract with NASA under the “Commercial LEO Destinations” program. An offer that could allow the space agency to save more than a billion dollars (860 million euros) per year, by calling on private companies.

Blue Origin isn’t the only company vying for the NASA contract. Last week, three aerospace companies announced that they were working together to build a space station, called Starlab, by 2027. CNBC previously reported that Blue Origin has been planning to build a space station for over a year, and has published several job offers for an “Orbital Destinations” team. While Jeff Bezos’ company has yet to launch a rocket into orbit, the space company made its second manned flight earlier this month.

Original version: Grace Kay / Insider

