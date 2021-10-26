Breathtaking Angelina Jolie! Her metallic dress shows off perfect curves alongside her daughters in Rome

In full promotion for the movie The Eternals of the Marvel franchise, Angelina Jolie dazzled the red carpet in Rome in a silver dress that looked great on her, and sculpted her figure to perfection.

She put Rome at her feet. For several weeks, Angelina Jolie has been making previews for the promotion of Eternals, the next film in the Marvel franchise directed by Chloe Zhao, in which she plays the role of Thena. Accompanied by her children at the Los Angeles Premiere, where she met her co-star Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife this time appeared hand in hand with her daughters Zahara and Shiloh , dressed ina metallic dress to die for, signed Versace, as announced by the Italian brand on Instagram.

The opportunity to clarify that it is a Atelier Versace dress, or the Haute Couture of the firm, personalized for Angelina Jolie and crafted from metallic mesh, with a column silhouette and draped corset. A breathtaking look for the actress who had her body molded in this silver second-skin effect dress, proud to pose alongside her eldest daughters, who followed the projections with her. It must be said that the children of Angelina Jolie were delighted to see her take on the role of Thena, and this because she is a character with a strong personality. “What makes me very emotional is that they want to see me strong, they are happy to see that I am going to be strong and have fun”, had thus entrusted the actress.

Angelina Jolie honored by her daughter Zahara

An inspiring role for the children of the actress, who seem very attached to the image that their famous mother sends back publicly, and to whom they seem to have boundless admiration. So much so that even on the look side, she has established herself as a model, especially for her daughter Zahara. For the Premiere of the Eternals in Los Angeles, the 16-year-old girl had thus opted for an Elie Saab dress worn by Angelina Jolie during the Oscars ceremony in 2014. A beautiful tribute to the actress, who did not say her last word in his battle against Brad Pitt.

