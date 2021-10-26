In the automobile, braking is based on a simple pressure system in a hydraulic circuit. If the manufacturers have already managed to make “steer by wire”, and “shift by wire” by replacing the mechanical links with electronics, this is not the case with braking which always relies on the hydraulic circuit. Brembo, one of the main equipment manufacturers in the field, still announces that its Sensify system will be launched in 2024 and will become one of the first braking systems to combine hydraulics with electronic controls. It is therefore the first automotive “brake by wire”.

Brembo prepares its first “active” braking system





The principle is simple: two control modules (one per axle) control electromechanical actuators which independently brake each wheel. So far, apart from removing the hydraulics at the rear, there is nothing new. But this technology stands out through the use of artificial intelligence and sensors to optimize braking in real time. It is therefore no longer simply passive braking on command from the driver, but active braking, capable of adapting to certain conditions. In many cases, the independent active braking on each wheel is interesting. Brembo explains, for example, that if a disc overheats on a downhill, braking is then applied automatically to the other three wheels.

Coupled with ABS, Sensify would also improve cornering traction by acting on certain wheels. However, the arrival on production vehicles (high-end, initially) will not take place before 2030. Brembo initially plans to serve heavy transport, including the constraints (weight differences between loaded and unloaded vehicle ) are shown to be suitable for this braking system.