Call of Duty Vanguard PS5: “The DualSense allowed us to add a new layer of reflection”

Released last year at the same time as the Xbox Series and the PS5, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War took little advantage of the features provided by the latter. Call of Duty: Vanguard intends to change that and promises to highlight the features of the DualSense.

Expected on November 05 on PC and consoles (except Switch), Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives a year after the release of consoles next-gen. Will he take better advantage of the functionality of these consoles? In any case, that’s what Chris Fowler, chief engineer at Sledgehammer Games, promises. On the PlayStation Blog, he talks about the mechanisms put in place around the DualSense.

Adaptive triggers for further customization?

The first feature mentioned concerns the adaptive triggers corresponding to the L2 and R2 keys. Fowler says the studio’s goal was to transcribe the trigger weight of each gun to inspire players to find the guns that suited them best.. A system whose operation he explains:

In the game, there are several phases to pressing the trigger: First, the trigger travels a certain distance when the player begins to press it. Then there is the ‘break’, which is the trigger point of the shot once the correct pressure has been applied. After that, there’s the “overtravel,” which is how far the trigger has traveled after firing, and finally the “trigger reset,” which ends auto-firing and resets the snap.

Different depending on the weapon used, it is the amount of energy required to achieve this “break point“which creates the feeling of weight. As an example, Fowler indicates that the voltage will be different between a 1911 pistol and the M1 Garand. That being said, adaptive triggers won’t just be put to use for shooting:





Thus, the aiming speed and the weight of the L2 trigger vary depending on the weapon you are wielding. Concretely: heavy weapons will seem really heavy, light weapons will seem lighter, and so on. In addition, the accessories of your weapon will also be important. You will therefore have to take all these aspects into account before making your choice.

According to him, the adaptive triggers “allowed them not only to add a new level of strategy for players wanting to create the perfect arsenal, but also to enhance the sense of immersion of the overall experience“.

Haptic feedback at the heart of immersion?

While adaptive triggers seem to be the primary source of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s PS5 optimization, Chris Fowler says haptic feedback (vibrations) will also have a role to play in the player experience. He notably evokes the sensation of the impacts and debris generated by the explosions, as well as the heaviness of the aerial bombardments.

Obviously, difficult to get an idea without the controller in hand. Don’t panic, since Call of Duty Vanguard will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series on November 05.

Source: PlayStation Blog