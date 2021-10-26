Car maker Tesla valued at $ 1,000 billion

The action of Elon Musk’s group was boosted on Wall Street by the announcement of an order for 100,000 cars by the rental company Hertz.

Tesla has entered the club of companies valued at over $ 1,000 billion. The action of the car maker created by Elon Musk soared 12.66% on Wall Street, Monday, October 25, after the announcement of an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from the rental company Hertz.

Tesla’s stock ended the day at $ 1,024.86 (approximately € 882) and the group’s market capitalization therefore reached $ 1,029 billion (€ 886 million). Only Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon are currently worth more. And Tesla is worth 12 times more than America’s biggest car seller, General Motors.





Tesla founder Elon Musk, who is already the richest man in the world, has seen his fortune grow a little more. The billionaire earned another $ 36.2 billion (31.2 billion euros), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (in English). His fortune stood at $ 289 billion (249 billion euros) at the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, well above that of Jeff Bezos (193 billion dollars, or 166 billion euros ) and Bernard Arnault (163 billion dollars, or 140 billion euros).