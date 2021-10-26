Cardboard fruits and vegetables to hide the shortage in supermarkets

Major food shortages have hit the UK since September. Faced with this situation, some supermarkets such as Tesco or Sainsbury’s have found the solution.

Large-scale retailers have indeed placed images of cardboard fruits and vegetables on empty shelves, reports the Guardian relayed by the HuffPost. Many Internet users have shared images of stalls decorated in this way across the country on social networks.

Stores “simply too big”

This food shortage is the direct consequence of a lack of manpower among truck drivers, caused both by the Covid-19 pandemic and by Brexit. ” Since [son] entry into force, companies no longer have the possibility of recruiting EU employees in low-skilled sectors ”, analyzes economist Catherine Mathieu in The echoes.





For some experts, this shortage is not only the result of supply concerns. “It has become quite commonplace,” explains Bryan Roberts, sales specialist at Shopfloor Insights, quoted by the HuffPost. “It’s not just because of shortages, but because a lot of department stores are now just too big. “

On social networks, this situation has provoked many jokes from Internet users. The British had already reacted in September after noticing that several supermarkets had filled fruit and vegetable stalls with sauces or even bags of candies and chocolates.