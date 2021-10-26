caregivers opposed to the health pass at the island’s CHU

Monday, October 25, 1,300 caregivers mobilized to say no to compulsory Covid-19 vaccination in Martinique. Nurses, pharmacy workers and firefighters took to the streets of Fort-de-France. All are opposed to the health pass. However, the checks at the hospital gates have already disappeared. Indeed, since last Wednesday, the health pass is no longer mandatory to enter.





Unvaccinated caregivers should get tested, but can work. A calming measure taken by management. “We have a huge split between on the one hand the antivax, who today have really freed their speech and can have quite aggressive speeches, and the provax, who also had a very aggressive speech and who are now a little terrified.“, Explain Benjamin Garel, Director General of the Martinique University Hospital. On October 15, violent clashes between anti-vaccine and police in front of the hospital. Only 20% of CHU staff are vaccinated.