Carrefour joins forces with Uber Eats and Cajoo in the Paris region

As of Tuesday, “Carrefour sprint” will allow Uber Eats customers to be delivered in just fifteen minutes. This service is first available in Paris, Neuilly, Boulogne and Levallois.

A distribution giant is joining the race to deliver its customers in 15 minutes. This Tuesday, Carrefour announced an alliance with the start-up Cajoo, specializing in delivery in a quarter of an hour, as well as with Uber Eats. Baptized “Crossroads sprint“, This triple partnership has a clear objective: to”launch in the quick commerce in France», A practice which is talked about thanks, in particular, to important fundraising.

Read alsoThese start-ups who dream of uberizing distribution brands

Carrefour sprint is already available on the Uber Eats site or application since Tuesday. Customers have access to “nearly 2,000 food and non-food products“, Specify the companies in a press release, from ready-made meals to cleaning products, including products from the Carrefour private label. Orders will be prepared in Cajoo’s dark stores, and Uber Eats delivery staff will collect them and deliver them to customers within fifteen minutes. By comparison, a classic delivery via the States application takes, from the store to the consumer, thirty minutes on average.

This offer is initially only available in a limited area, in intramural Paris, as well as in Boulogne, Neuilly and Levallois. The three actors hope, however, to extend it “by the end of the year»In Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier and Bordeaux. “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Uber Eats and accelerate the development of Cajoo’s business.», Comments the e-commerce executive director of the distributor, Élodie Perthuisot. The start-up is pleased for its part to strengthen its ties with Carrefour, and Uber Eats declares that it wants to respond to “need for immediacy in just a few clicks” client.





An alliance beneficial to the three parties

This alliance allows the three companies to succeed. Carrefour is strengthening its alliance with Cajoo, after having invested in the start-up. The brand also benefits from a promise of extremely fast delivery. Cajoo benefits from significant visibility and an influx of new potential customers. And, for its part, Uber Eats is allying itself more closely with the distributor, eighteen months after launching their partnership to offer users of the American service to deliver their groceries.

When questioned, Carrefour does not comment on the distribution of profits between the three participants in the device, as well as on the economic model of this new offer. The giant believes that Sprint “adds a possibility in addition to the own delivery that we already have“. The device differs from other types of delivery by its speed, by the tight mesh offered by Cajoo’s dark stores, by their extended opening hours compared to traditional stores and by a list of products specifically designed for the “troubleshooting that we want to have immediately», We judge.

Read alsoDeliveries in 10 minutes, movies on demand … the dangers of lazy business

Carrefour thus becomes the first distributor to position itself on delivery in a quarter of an hour, relying on its partner, Cajoo. “We didn’t want to be overwhelmed by the trend of quick commerce», We explain, welcoming this first operation bringing together the two companies. The firm is counting on this novelty to strengthen its strengths in e-commerce and delivery, an area that exploded during the pandemic.

The delivery of everyday products has been part of the growth drivers of Uber Eats and Deliveroo for several months. In January, the American group explained to the Figaro to be satisfied with its partnership with the French distributor, which proved to be profitable. “We are very happy with these first months of collaboration with Carrefour“, We congratulated ourselves on the side of States. Carrefour was also satisfied with a merger which “works well», Allowing him to make his network of stores known to a new clientele and is proving financially interesting. “We are always very happy. The tripartite agreement with Cajoo is very interesting for our consumers, it is a new step forward”The group says today.