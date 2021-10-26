Cédric Jubillar: the terrible indiscretions of a loved one, “I do not incriminate him at all but…”

The documentary Jubillar, for better or for worse was broadcast on October 18 on BFMTV and it allowed to discover new elements which do not work in favor of Cédric Jubillar.

The tongues are loosened. While the authorities are still looking for Delphine Jubillar, or more likely her body, who disappeared in December 2020, the revelations around the couple she formed with Cédric Jubillar continue. It is on the occasion of the broadcast of a documentary on BFMTV, entitled Jubillar, for better or for worse, that a relative of the family was able to reveal some information, in particular on the personality of Cédric. According to a friend of Cédric, the house painter who has still been in detention since last June is not at all intimidated by the police and would have no problem facing them.

“No one has any hold on him except himself. He has a sick character, he is not afraid of anyone. I’m not incriminating him at all. But if he’s been able to do that, he’s able to play with the cops “. Words that are cold in the back, especially since according to the research section of Toulouse and as recalled Current wife, Delphine Jubillar’s husband is still the number one suspect in the nurse’s disappearance and possible murder. Famous for she is angry and his heavy cannabis use, Cédric Jubillar indeed seems to be the ideal culprit, but no concrete evidence has yet been found by the police. He is therefore presumed innocent until proven guilty and will be heard by the investigating judges on December 3.

Ronan Folgoas: “He likes being the center of the world”

The report on Delphine Jubillar, the 33-year-old nurse who disappeared in December 2020 in Cagnac-les-Mines, also involves Ronan Folgoas, journalist at Parisian to the investigation department. The latter underlined Cédric Jubillar’s attitude who, despite his detention in the Seysses penitentiary center, remains surprisingly arrogant. “Somehow he becomes the center of the world, he likes it in a way. Maybe that’s what he always ran after. In any case, he is having fun with that. He has become the most famous guy in the Tarn “. According to the journalist, Cédric Jubillar even goes so far as to push the “game”. “When people ask him if there is something to the disappearance of his wife. He said: “Well yes, obviously it’s me, obviously I killed her!”“.

