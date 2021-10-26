Charlene of Monaco in mourning: “my little angel is dead, rest in peace”

Another blow for Princess Charlene of Monaco. Prince Albert’s wife seized her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 26, to announce sad news: she has lost a loved one.

It’s a complicated period for the princess Charlene of Monaco. Stuck for several months in South Africa because of severe ENT infection which prevents him from taking the plane to reach the Rock, far from his family and especially from his two children, Jacques and Gabriella, Charlene of Monaco must face a bad new. The wife of Albert II announced, this Tuesday, October 26, to have lost loved one.

“My little Angel died last night”, she said in comment of a photo where we see her with his dog in his arms. The death of the little furry ball dear to the heart of the princess seems to have been pretty brutal since the former professional swimmer, who recently appeared very thin, said thatshe had “was overwritten”. And to conclude: “I will miss you so much, rest in peace.”

When will Charlene of Monaco be back on the Rock?

A new blow for the princess who finds the time long without her children: “I can’t wait to get home to find my children who i miss terribly. I think any mom who was separated from her kids for months would feel the same as me “, she explained on Instagram. After an operation she had undergone on October 8, a source told AFP: “She is going better. It was also complicated for her because different problems affected her. She’s still in South Africa, but will be back very soon, we have to check in with the doctors in a few days. “

