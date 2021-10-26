More

    China confines the four million inhabitants of the city of Lanzhou

    All the districts of this city in the north-west of the country will be subject to “closed management” with strict movement control.

    China, cradle of the Covid-19 pandemic, is facing an epidemic rebound. The Chinese authorities imposed, Tuesday, October 26, confinement in Lanzhou and the four million inhabitants of this city in the northwest of the country. All districts of Lanzhou will be subjected to a “closed management” with strict movement control, announced the municipality, while the authorities have identified 29 cases of Covid-19 infections of local origin.


    About a hundred days before the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are due to start on February 4, the Chinese authorities have been forced to take drastic measures. The organizers of the Beijing Marathon announced on Monday that the race was postponed indefinitely in order to “prevent the risk of epidemic transmission ” and “effectively protect the health and safety of runners, staff and residents”. The day before, the organizers of the Wuhan marathon declared the postponement of the event. “in order to prevent the risk of the epidemic spreading”.


