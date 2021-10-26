China works on stealth sabotage of enemy satellites

We reported last August how the Pentagon admitted to having “Miserably failed” in a simulated war against China. One of the lessons of this war game was that the US military was increasingly dependent on its technology, which posed immeasurable risks to its overall strategy if potential rivals learned how to block the cogs of this war. huge electronic logistics.

Some of the wars of the future, perhaps their beginnings, could be fought in space. A number of nations are thus working very actively on active means of shooting down enemy satellites from the ground or from terrestrial orbit: without these devices, an army can very quickly become partially blind, mute, unmarked, disorganized, which will complicate necessarily the continuation of its operations.

The Pentagon, like any nation that sees China as a threat, can take a cold sweat. A few days after the success (which she denies) of the orbital test of a hypersonic missile with nuclear capacity, and while the United States failed at the same task, the South China Morning Post thus reports a news which is not very reassuring for the enemies. of the Middle Kingdom.





Discreet sabotage

Scientists and military engineers have thus presented, in Electronic Technology & Software Engineering, a solution to stealthily sabotage any satellite, before possibly detonating it on command.

The thing is thus a small bomb capable of going to be lodged in the exhausts of the thrusters (called “Laval nozzles”) used by a majority of the satellites orbiting around the earth. It can, explains the daily newspaper, remain there as long as necessary without being detected, and cause on demand a small explosion potentially fatal for the internal systems of the machine.

Well calculated, said explosion can pass, for the operator of the targeted machine, as the result of an internal malfunction. Above all, according to scientists, the discreet little bomb can “kill” a satellite without creating debris, which the country seems to be looking for after the disastrous test of an anti-satellite missile in 2007.

If the theme of the Chinese threat is recurrent in this period of tension, a “China threat theory” is strongly condemned by the CCP, other technologies worry the United States. This is particularly the case of the Shijian-17, a satellite equipped with robotic arms that the Pentagon suspects of being able to steal its own small spacecraft.