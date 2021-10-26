Chris Marques criticizes Matthieu Delormeau after his controversial comments about Bilal Hassani

This Monday, October 25, Chris Marques was the guest ofIn complete privacy with Sam Zirah. During the show, the juror of Dance with the stars returned to the controversy between Matthieu Delormeau and Bilal Hassani.
A few weeks ago in Do not touch My TV, Matthieu Delormeau strongly criticized Bilal Hassani in Dance with the stars. “We have been asking Dance with the stars that two boys dance together. And when two boys dance together, who is dancing? It’s Bilal Hassani. I have nothing against him, but sorry: a guy who has a wig and false eyelashes, I do not recognize myself in this style of gay. When watching television, people have to say to themselves: ‘Here, I recognize the gay!’ Because if the gay is normal, we do not know that he is gay!“Causing an uproar on social networks, the columnist of TPMP had not regretted his words the next day on C8 but Bilal Hassani had wanted to answer him by posting a selfie on which he wears a blue floral dress and a long blonde wig.
Chris Marques defends Bilal Hassani
This Monday, October 25, Chris Marques gave an interview to Sami Zirah on Youtube to look back on his long career as a dancer but also on the success of the program of the first channel. During the webcast titled In complete privacy, the juror of the TF1 dance competition was questioned about the criticisms made by Matthieu Delormeau with regard to Bilal Hassani. “Even before the show starts, you come to criticize Bilal Hassani’s position. We still have a kid who proudly shows who he is. I say it: we don’t have the right to criticize him. I know Matthieu, he’s a friend. That day he would have done better to shut up“, Chris Marques said, quite annoyed.
“Matthew shut up!”
Seconds later, the 43-year-old choreographer estimated that the performer of Baby represented a whole category of population. “It was the right moment to make two men dance together. It was an editorial choice. It’s a whole that leads you to this decision and I find that we do not need to explain ourselves more than that. “Bilal just wanted to dance with another man. What is the delirium? I’m a little disappointed with Matthew. Anyway, if we forget the form, Bilal proudly advocates his difference. Matthew shut up!“, he added. Words to find here from 42 ‘.