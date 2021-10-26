Christine Angot, winner of the Medici Prize, and soon Goncourt?

GONCOURT – The literary awards season is in full swing. The Académie Goncourt unveiled on Tuesday, October 26 the names of the finalists in the running for the prestigious award. There are four of them: Christine Angot for The Journey to the East, Sorj Chalandon for Bastard’s Child, Louis-Philippe Dalembert for Milwaukee Blues and Mohamed Mbougar Sarr for The most secret memory of men.





With around twenty publications to her credit, Christine Angot and The Journey to the East conquered the critics again. The novelist, also a television columnist for Ruquier, tells the point of view of the victim of incest and the impossibility of getting out of the grip. “A lightning book”, described Léa Salamé on France Inter, “his best and most violent novel”, wrote The Obs when Release greeted a text “heartbreaking, very tonic, liberating, even”.

At his side in this third selection, therefore appear Bastard’s Child by Sorj Chalandon, also journalist at Chained Duck, which evokes the dark years of his father under the Occupation, Milwaukee Blues by the writer Louis-Philippe Dalembert. But also Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, by far the youngest of this selection at the top of his 31 years, with The most secret memory of men, a novel that takes on the appearance of an investigation into the footsteps of a mysterious author nicknamed the “Negro Rimbaud”.

The Prix Goncourt will be awarded on Wednesday November 3, the same day as the award of its twin, the Prix Renaudot. If Christine Angot wins that day, she will sign with The Journey to the East a double winner since it has also just received the Medici Prize.

