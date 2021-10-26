Christmas gifts: here are the best times to buy them and save some money

According to a study by Idealo, it would be better to anticipate and go ahead with your Christmas shopping and save some money.

The big Christmas rush is about to begin! We know it: to avoid stockouts and frustration on the shelves, it is better to plan ahead to make your purchases. A study by Idealo has also analyzed the evolution of the average price of several families of products, reveal our colleagues from BFTMV.

1. When to buy games and toys?

According to the study, the ideal would be to buy them six weeks before Christmas: the average price is 40 euros against 44 euros during the Christmas week, a difference of 9%.

Avoid buying them during Christmas week.

2. When to buy decoration and everything related to the house?

It would be best to buy them seven weeks before Christmas, which is the first week of November. There is a 5% difference on the price between this first week of November and Christmas week.

The worst time to buy these kinds of products would be during Christmas week, according to femina.fr.





3. Clothes, shoes … when to buy them?

For so-called “lifestyle” products, it is better to go to the shops four weeks before Christmas (160 euros on average) than eight weeks before (last week of October) since the average prices rise to 168 euros, a difference of 5%, specify BFMTV.

It is best to avoid buying these kinds of items eleven weeks before Christmas.

4. What about tech products?

It would be better to buy them two weeks before Christmas (604 euros) rather than 8 weeks before the beginning of November (630 euros), i.e. a difference of 4%.

The worst time to buy this kind of product would be twelve weeks before Christmas.