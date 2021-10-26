Christopher Nolan thinks it’s “a gift” for the cinema

After Denis Villeneuve on Tenet, it’s Christopher Nolan’s turn to declare his love for Dune.

“What is this stupid force thing ? “said Brian de Palma during the private screening organized by George Lucas for several of his fellow directors (Steven Spielberg, John Milius …) of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Lucas had thus been slightly cooled by the reception of his friends. Despite that phrase, De Palma reworked the franchise’s now cult opening credits, while Lucas’s advice would later push him to rework the introduction to Misson: Impossible.

Morality : the esteem of colleagues (even friends), it’s always important. Artists who send each other laurels by cargo plane, it’s always pleasant to see. Well, maybe not when it’s Paul WS Anderson and Uwe Boll, but when it’s two directors considered among the brightest of their generation. A few days ago, Denis Villeneuve sang the praises of the Tenet by Christopher Nolan, calling it a “tremendous cinematic achievement”.

You can try, but the Tenet pill still does not work, Denis

It’s the director’s turnInception to declare his love to Dune de Villeneuve which has just been released in the United States. The two were reunited to discuss the film during the podcast The Director’s Cut when Nolan gave his opinion:

“It is one of the most harmonious marriages between real shooting scenes and special effects that I have seen in my life.. It’s fascinating in every way […] Your whole team did an amazing job. I think this movie will introduce a whole new generation of fans to Dune who have never read the book or encouraged fans to read the book..





I think it’s an incredible work. I had the chance to see him several times, and every time i look at it, I discover new elements, new details of this universe. The way it’s designed for the big screen. It is a real pleasure and a real gift for movie fans all over the world. “

The Warner begging Nolan to come back

While praising the work of his Quebec counterpart (and rightly so), Nolan takes the opportunity to discreetly recall, but surely that he remains a champion of the big screen experience, facing streaming in the same way as Villeneuve. A position which also pushed him to leave the Warner to shoot his next film at Universal.

The irony being that Jeff Goldstein, president of the distribution arm of Warner, recently called Dune’s big screen release “winning weekend for cinephiles“. We doubt that this is enough for Christopher to respond to his ex’s foot calls …