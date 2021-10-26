Citroën C5 Aircross: a future electric generation

The transition from the automotive market to electricity logically induces a transformation of the industrial tool. On the side of Stellantis, the evolution of French factories is thus launched. All the French sites are already assembling electrified vehicles.

Thus, in Rennes, we are currently producing the CItroën C5 Aicross, which exists as a plug-in hybrid. Stellantis is today making a big announcement for the site’s employees: the replacement for the compact chevron SUV will also be built in Rennes. Stellantis has announced that it will exist in electric.





It will thus take over one of the new bases dedicated to electricity currently being developed by the group born from the merger between PSA and Fiat, the STLA Medium. This base is under development near Sochaux, where it will be launched industrially in a new assembly workshop. The next generation of the 3008, expected in 2023, will thus inaugurate it. For the electric C5 Aircross, it will be necessary to wait, the model being more recent. The current one will first be restyled in early 2022. The rest will be ready in 2024/2025.

By then, Stellantis will have inaugurated ACC’s first gigafactory for the production of batteries in Douvrin (ACC brings together Stellantis, Total and Mercedes) and the Trémery-Metz center, which has been a leader in the production of thermal engines, will have been transformed with an annual capacity of 1.1 million electric motors.