Coin Master: Free Spins and Free Coins October 26, 2021

Tips and advice for Coin Master

How to get Free Spins and Free Coins in Coin Master? There are many ways to get Free spins and free coins in Coin Master. Besides the famous ties of the day that reward you for your attendance, one of the easiest ways is to invite your Facebook friends to join the Coin Master adventure. Each of your friends who accept the invitation then download the game and register using their Facebook account will allow you to win 40 free spins! Another method is to send free spins and free coins giveaways to your friends who also play the game. Rest assured, these gifts are free: you don’t give away your personal tricks, you only send them without losing any! Normally your friends will return the favor and do you take advantage of the free spins they can offer and everyone will be a winner. Otherwise, patience remains the cheapest and least tiring way to get Coin Master Free Spins : just wait to collect 5 Free Spins per hour. Be careful, they no longer accumulate after ten hours of waiting, the energy bar only allowing you to store 50 Free Spins.



How to progress faster in Coin Master? One of the keys to progressing in Coin Master is to maximize your number of Spins and Coins, and to spend them wisely. When you reach a certain level, it is preferable to start building a village only if you have the necessary parts to build the whole of it at once: if you build the buildings as you go along, you will need to Repair them after assaults by other players before you can continue building them. An unnecessary expense in parts, and easy to avoid. Better : optimize for temporary special in-game events. Wait until you have a good village master to proceed with the cheapest possible construction and save your stock of parts! Even if the game gives a great place to chance, pay attention to the parameters which are left to your appreciation: take advantage of the events if they are interesting for your needs, prioritize the Viking if you need to complete a set of cards (so get a lot of Free Spins at any given time), build if it’s interesting, store your Coins if it’s not … Without forget to look after and properly select your pet and trade cards with your friends or group – a task that takes time but the long term rewards are worth it!

Should I spend all of my Free Spins and Free Coins every day? It is not necessary to spend all your Free Spins and Free Coin Master Coins every day, on the contrary. It all depends on where you are in the game: whether you need to accumulate the coins to build a village all at once or you want to play Viking to try to get the missing gold cards to complete a Set. and have a large number of Free Spins to progress later, if you are waiting for a Coin Master event for which you prefer to accumulate your Free Spins to spend your spins … It’s up to you to determine a goal and a priority in your progress and adapt your expenses accordingly. In any case, stay diligent in the game by logging in daily and activating the links of Free Spins and Free Coins Coin Master of the day every day to accumulate a large number of spins and coins!