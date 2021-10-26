Complete Dark Souls 3 with the press of a single button, it’s possible! here’s how

Dark Souls 3 is one of the most demanding games of its generation and as such, one of the most speedrunned and hijacked by players. This week, a twitcher managed the feat of completing it with the press of a single button, however many times it should be noted.

Dark Souls 3 with all possible handicaps imaginable

Dark Souls 3 may be 5 years old, players can’t get enough of doing it and re-doing it, fighting every boss in every way imaginable. Whether it’s using a DJ Hero turntable or even ending the game with bananas, From Software’s fans compete in creativity to invent new and original ways to end the game. Today, it’s the streamer. specialized in special controllers Rudeism which is illustrated: he finished the game using a single button … which he still pressed 258,250 times before seeing the end credits of the title!

Dark Souls 3 has been beaten with Morse code! 🔴 19 bosses, 258,250 button presses. (DLC to come) And just because it can be beaten with one button doesn’t mean games like Dark Souls shouldn’t have accessibility & difficulty options! 😁👌 pic.twitter.com/DporRqC15E

Dark Souls 3 in Morse code

How do you manage to perform different movements with just one button? Rudeism has actually set its “one button controller” to perform different movements or attacks according to a Morse code. dialed with the button. One short for a roll, two short to go forward, long for an attack, two short one long to go forward to the left … All with around 250 milliseconds of latency on the reaction of the character being played, an eternity for a game requiring high precision and responsiveness. Once the combinations to know by heart were integrated, the streamer managed to overcome all the spectacular fights of the game, including the duel known to be formidable Nameless King, an optional boss !

The exploit obviously took several weeks of work on Dark Souls 3, and this last boss fight, more than ten days of training himself. The New Zealand streamer certainly stands out as the master of bizarre controllers, all you have to do is borrow the blueprints of his creation from him and prepare for hundreds of hours of painstaking learning to imitate him!