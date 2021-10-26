Controversy. Karine Le Marchand waives a grant of 117,000 euros to redo her Provencal farmhouse

Annoyed by the controversy, Karine the Merchant “will manage like a great”.

The host announced on Instagram on Monday that she was giving up the grant of 117,460 euros promised by the South region (or Paca) to redo her Provencal farmhouse, which will be operated for 15 years by her production company. “Since I see that I am being exploited by journalists or political parties, the thing will be quite simple: I will not apply for subsidies from the South region, that way the thing will be finished.”

It was the Marsactu newspaper which revealed the granting of this subsidy which was controversial because the host recently became … ambassador for agriculture and eco-responsibility of this same region.





This had launched an “Exemplary building” plan in 2018, making it possible to finance “any project relating to eco-responsible houses, to participate in the project management with the aim of exemplary energy renovation”.

“Like any citizen, I appealed for this grant, explains Karine Le Marchand, knowing that she requires to hire in return: an environmental quality architect, a building economist, a design office, and an Assistant Master. Environmental Quality Work. This load is very expensive and demanding. “