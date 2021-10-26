COP26: the disillusionment of these young people two years after their speech with Greta Thunberg

Another disappointment on July 23, 2019, the National Assembly voted for CETA, a bilateral free trade agreement between the European Union and Canada that has sparked much criticism. The high school and college students were able to attend part of the debates before the vote.

As you can see in our video at the top of the article , Virgil, 18 at the time, remembers that the main message was to help politicize scientific speech. “The setting was special because there was Valérie Masson-Delmotte with us, co-chair of the IPCC, and we were surprised to learn that she was auditioned for the first time in the National Assembly”, recalls the ‘student in geography who adds: “So the arrival of Greta Thunberg was necessary to allow the dialogue between young French mobilized, scientists and deputies to take place.”

Two years later, what memories do they keep of this experience and what do they expect from COP26? These are the questions that The HuffPost asked them.

COP26- “If I was invited today, I would refuse”. Ivy Fleur has bittersweet memories of speaking to MPs and ministers. In July 2019, after several months of mobilizing youth for the climate, three high school and student members of “Youth for Climate” are invited to give a speech alongside the Swedish Greta Thunberg. She was part of it, just like Virgile Mouquet.

“I don’t know if it’s disappointment, disgust, surprise, but we saw to what extent they did not listen to each other, I said to myself, are they the ones who vote our laws?”, says Ivy Fleur, now a graduate of the Angers theater school. “I remember in particular a member who made a joke unrelated to the debate. I wondered if they were taking the subject seriously. ”

If this speech gave them “great media visibility and political legitimacy” according to Virgile Mouquet, “the political consideration behind was lacking. And we have seen it in the policies that there have been since. ”





COP26, why do these young people no longer believe in it?

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, begins this Monday, November 1 in Glasgow. For Ivy Fleur and Virgile Mouquet, hopes for concrete changes are slim. “In the months that followed, we realized that we were not being listened to. We entered into a balance of power and the youth became a political opponent ”, explains the young man.

In retrospect, Ivy Fleur found herself “naive” to believe in political speech. “We always repeat the same message, all we ask is that they act,” she protested, referring to the COP26. “Stop talking, stop organizing big events to make the best speeches. Today just do the job. ” “If ever a miracle should happen, we expect much more precise and concrete roadmaps”, confirms the young man.

Hope in politics or in citizens?

Disappointed by the classic militancy, the demonstrations and the civil disobedience without concrete result, Virgile Mouquet went a step above. Contacted in December 2020 by the EELV group, he accepted a place on their list in Gironde for the regional ones in June 2021. Although he was not elected, he intends to continue this classic political commitment.

“I understood that this is where I will be most effective, to enter the institutions and places of power to take it from the people who are registered in a system that has caused the problems we are facing today” , he believes.

Ivy Fleur has chosen another path. She now wishes to continue her ecological commitment through her art and places her hope no longer in the hands of politicians, but in those of citizens. “I no longer want to believe in civic solidarity, the local, mutual aid with relatives or with neighbors. Because it is more concrete, it goes faster faster and there is a real level of equality. ”

