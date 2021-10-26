Corinne Deacon after Kazakhstan-France: “Malard is an example for our young people”

Corinne Deacon, you asked the players to start the match well, was it essential?

Corinne Deacon. : “Yes, we saw that, because the second half was of lesser quality. It was important to start well and we did the work before half-time. We had changed what had not worked. the last time (sluggish 3-0 victory in 2019), we can’t make the same mistakes twice. We started strong, we scored, and in the second half it’s never easy to maintain the momentum, even if We remained serious. We narrowly missed in the last pass, in the finish, but we can’t do everything either. “

What do you remember from this gathering?

CD : “Especially the six points. We are at twelve, that was one of the objectives. We are working on things. We had necessarily focused on the offensive animation in view of the opposing defenses, it will be something else next time rally. We remain at the head of our group in front of Wales. We cannot think that in Wales (received on November 31 at Guingamp), because if we beat Wales and make a false -not against Kazakhstan (November 26 in Vannes) or against Slovenia in the second leg, it will not help. You have to take things as they come. “





Melvine Malard who scores her first two goals, is it recognition of her contribution?

CD : “Exactly. Melvine is a young player who had not yet found the net with us. She performs well in club and on a daily basis, she shows a lot of things. She shows a lot of desire, she is really a example for our young people. They really have to follow this example, because Melvine is a very conscientious person, and I am happy for her because she is finally rewarded for her efforts. Now that her goals counter is open, she will be able to take a step forward and seek other objectives. “

