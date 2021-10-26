Coronavirus: But who is affected by the 3rd dose of vaccine and should it really be done? What does the Haute Autorité de santé say about this recall? Video

The injection of a 3rd booster dose is now possible. The booster dose should be given 6 months after the last vaccine injection and 4 weeks after the single Janssen injection.

The Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign began on September 1, 2021. It follows the recommendation of the High Authority for Health (HAS) in an opinion issued on August 24, 2021.

On October 6, 2021, the HAS recommended extending this recall to new populations.

The vaccination booster corresponds to the administration of an additional injection of vaccine at least 6 months after complete vaccination for eligible persons, that is to say:

– residents of accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (nursing homes) and long-term care units (USLD);

– people aged 65 and over living at home (with priority for people over 80);

– people at very high risk of severe form; people with comorbidities that increase the risk of severe forms of Covid-19;





– severely immunocompromised people (who have already received three doses and will receive a fourth, indicates HAS);

– people who have received the Janssen vaccine.

A booster dose with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) is recommended from 4 weeks after the 1st injection. Following the opinion of the High Authority of Health of October 5, 2021, are also concerned:

health professionals, all employees in the health and medico-social sectors, home helpers working with vulnerable people, medical transport professionals and firefighters, regardless of their age; relatives (over 18 years) of immunocompromised people.

What are the vaccines?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be preferred for the administration of a 3rd dose of vaccine against Covid-19. In a press release published on October 15, 2021, the High Authority for Health (HAS) recommends using exclusively Pfizer’s vaccine and waiting for an opinion from the European Medicines Agency before using the Moderna vaccine for injection recall against Covid-19.