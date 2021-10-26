Covid-19: after a rebound in contamination, China imposes new restrictions

The numbers for the epidemic may seem paltry compared to those in other parts of the world, but with a hundred days before the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing, China does not want to take any risks. The authorities imposed lockdowns on some of the inhabitants of the north of the country on Monday due to a rebound in Covid-19 cases: 39 new patients on Monday, October 25, the majority of which are linked to the movements of a group of tourists contaminated.

A recent outbreak in Inner Mongolia, in the north of the country, has been responsible for more than 100 cases since last week. Redoubling its vigilance, the government has remained faithful to its policy of “zero tolerance” towards the virus, with a rapid reaction: local restrictions and mass screening campaigns in the affected regions, namely eleven provinces in the north of the country. countries where new cases of Covid-19 have been mainly recorded.

In Ejin, Inner Mongolia, around 35,000 people were placed in a two-week lockdown as of Monday. In Gansu, in the northwest of the country, buses and taxis have been suspended in Lanzhou, the provincial capital, while tourist sites have been closed.