Covid-19 in France: 42 new deaths, hospitalizations still up slightly

According to the latest report from Public Health France, 6,405 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in the country on Monday against 6,377 on Sunday and 6,468 last Monday. Of these patients, 269 were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours. A slight increase in proportions which nevertheless remain manageable for hospital structures.

The number of seriously ill people is also slightly up: with 74 new entries in critical care services, 1,023 people are being cared for on Monday in these units reserved for the most severe cases. They were 1018 the day before and 1049 seven days ago. Many patients are also in long-term care.

The incidence rate (the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants), all ages combined, is 53.1 on Monday, against 50.8 on Sunday. In detail, this increase is felt mainly in the elderly. 1,295 positive cases have been recorded by Public Health France in the past 24 hours, against 1,057 last Monday.



The incidence rate for all ages in France is 53.1, versus 50.8 yesterday. The curve is rising slowly after being impacted by the end of reimbursement of tests for some unvaccinated. # Covid19 1/5 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/6jH5cqMs1I – Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 25, 2021

In the past 24 hours, 42 people have died after being infected with Covid-19. Last Monday, Public Health France had recorded 41 deaths. We have to go back to the end of July for comparable figures. Since the start of the epidemic, 117,492 people have died in France.