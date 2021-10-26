Covid-19 in Occitanie: the incidence rate on the rise again in several departments

the essential

After several weeks of decline, health indicators indicate an epidemic resumption throughout the region, with significant disparities. For the ARS, “the vaccination booster is essential for all fragile people”

This Tuesday, October 26, 507 patients are being hospitalized as a result of Covid-19, fifteen more than Friday, October 22. Regarding intensive care and critical care patients, they are currently 84, or 4 more than three days ago.

But the ARS is worried about the incidence rate on the rise again in certain departments. If the alert threshold is 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it is largely exceeded in Aude, Tarn, Aveyron and Lozère. The regional average incidence rate is 44.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.





The Regional Health Agency wishes to focus on the vaccine booster. “The vaccination booster is essential for all fragile people”, we can read in their last press release.

On a national level

In French hospitals, the number of patients treated increased slightly for the third consecutive day.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 6,445 people were hospitalized for a severe form of Covid-19, a figure up 40 from the previous day. And in critical care services, 1,049 patients were treated, 26 more than Monday.

Nationally, 49,861,576 people were fully vaccinated as of 25 October, representing 74.3% of the general population, and 86.4% of people over 12 years eligible for vaccination.