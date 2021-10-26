Covid-19: nearly a quarter of communes in the Alpes-Maritimes are still above the epidemic alert threshold

One in four towns. Almost a quarter of the cities of the Alpes-Maritimes were still this Monday, October 25 above the alert threshold for the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to data from Public Health France, 39 municipalities out of 163 still have an incidence rate, i.e. the number of positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, greater than 50.

TO Saint-Paul-de-Vence and Falicon, it even exceeds 250, undoubtedly a sign of the recent discovery of a cluster.

Unsurprisingly, almost all of the coastal towns are above the alert threshold, except Mandelieu-la-Napoule, Théoule, Villeneuve-Loubet, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Eze, Cap d’Ail and Beausoleil and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

At the departmental level, the incidence rate was 60 this Monday, October 25 in the Alpes-Maritimes against 51 at the national level.





To consult the incidence rate for your municipality, you can navigate in the map below.