Covid-19: residents of Easter Island unfavorable to the return of tourists

Easter Island, located 3,700 km from the coast of Chile in the South Pacific, is known for its impressive megaliths of mysterious origin. It has some 10,000 inhabitants, 60% of the Rapa Nui people of Polynesian culture.

The Rapa Nui had to answer “yes” or “no” to the question: “Do you want to open the island in January?” “. Even if less than 20% of the inhabitants called to the polls took part in the vote, the “no” won 67% with 649 votes, against 320 for the “yes” and three invalid votes.

The result of the vote is not binding and the final decision will rest with the health authorities of the region of Valparaiso, on which the island depends. However, for the moment, the Ministry of Health has not yet said whether or not he intends to comply or not with the consultation.

No intensive care unit on the island

In the meantime, the inhabitants of the island have not seen a single tourist since March 2020. The island has so far recorded eight cases of Covid-19 and no new cases since September 2020. There have been no deaths during the pandemic, according to data from local authorities.



In addition, 73.1% of the population is vaccinated against Covid-19 on Easter Island but the medical center in Hanga Roa, the capital, does not have any intensive care unit. A single medical ambulance sent from the mainland a month ago can transport a patient to life threatened by Covid-19.

Whether the inhabitants refuse the return of tourists remains a major problem. “The island derives its income from the tourism industry. It is the source of the economy, ”explained Salvador Atan, vice-president of the local Ma’u Henua community who, like the local authorities, was in favor of reopening the island. “It’s very simple, it’s been almost two years that we are locked up, the incomes have reduced in such a way that they are barely enough to survive”, assured in turn another resident, Uri Erisa Tuki Teave, estimating that tourism conditions the economic survival of the island.