Covid-19: what do we know about AY4.2, the potentially more contagious Delta sub-variant? – Coronavirus

1 What is the AY4.2 variant?

Contrary to what one might think, not all coronavirus mutations are the same. There is no single form of the Alpha variant, the Beta variant or the Delta variant but a multitude. The AY4.2 variant (which some call “Delta Plus”) is precisely one of the 45 sublines of the Delta variant, this mutation which initially appeared in India and which had caused an epidemic resumption in late spring.

2 Why is this new strain talked about?

AY4.2 has been circulating in the UK since July. But its frequency of appearance, in recent weeks, puts health authorities on alert. Epidemiological monitoring estimates that 14,000 Britons have contracted it, which represented, last week, 6% of cases in the country. Whereas, at the end of July, it represented only 2% of contaminations.

The United Kingdom has therefore decided to place it in the category of “variants under investigation (VUI)”. A decision that comes at a pivotal moment for the country, in the grip of an epidemic – 50,000 new cases were discovered Thursday, and hospital admissions are up 19%.

3 What is the circulation of this variant in France?

For the time being, no case has been identified in France. In addition to the United Kingdom, seven cases have also been identified in the United States. A few other patients have been detected in Denmark. On Wednesday, October 20, a case was spotted in Israel. It is an eleven-year-old child who arrived from Europe. He was quarantined.





4 Is the AY4.2 variant more dangerous?

According to the latest data available, this new variant is not more dangerous than the others. On the other hand, its proliferation in the United Kingdom could be synonymous with an ability to supplant the variants already in circulation, inducing greater transmissibility. Such a selective “advantage” would allow it to become dominant.

According to François Balloux, the transferability advantage could go up to 10%. But the epidemiologist believes that this rate is too low to conclude that the strain “is at the origin of the recent increase in the number of cases in the United Kingdom”. And to add: “This is not comparable to the emergence of the Alpha and Delta strains, which were much more transmissible (50% or more) than all the strains in circulation at the time”.

For their part, the British health authorities remain very cautious. “Preliminary elements seem to prove that it has a higher transmission rate compared to the Delta,” says the local public health agency. “But more evidence is needed to determine if this is related to a change in the behavior of the virus or to epidemiological conditions.”

5 How resistant are vaccines to this variant?

Initial data tend to conclude that the subvariant “does not appear to cause a more severe version of the disease or make the vaccines currently distributed less effective”.