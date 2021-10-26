Covid: hospitalizations are on the rise again in France

By Caroline J., Rizhlaine F. Updated October 26, 2021 8:51 AM Posted October 26, 2021 8:18 AM

After several weeks of decline, hospitalizations are on the rise again in France. This Monday, October 25, 2021, there were 6,405 covid-19 patients still hospitalized in the country, against 6,377 the day before.

The situation in hospitals is always scrutinized very closely. While the number of new contaminations had sharply increased in France this summer, due to the progression of the Delta variant on the territory, the number of new cases of covid-19 is decreasing and this is felt in hospitals.

According to figures provided by Public health France, the number of covid-19 patients hospitalized in France has dropped back under the to overcome the 10,000 Monday, September 13, 2021. After several weeks of decline, there is a very slight increase in hospitalizations. According to the latest data published on October 25, there are now in the country 6,405 patients with covid-19 hospitalized, or 28 more than the day before.

In addition, in total, 1,023 patients with Covid-19 are still hospitalized in the wards critical care, against 1,018 the day before, 1,049 seven days ago and 2,294 on September 1. There have also been 42 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

On the side of new contaminations, according to figures from Public Health France, 1,295 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, against 1,057 last Monday. And what about incidence rate ? It is 53.1 on Monday, against 50.8 on Sunday.