Cyril Hanouna in tears in front of the family of Dinah, a teenage girl victim of school bullying who committed suicide (VIDEO)

This Monday, October 25, Cyril Hanouna mentioned in TPMP the suicide of Dinah, a teenage girl who hanged herself in her bedroom because of bullying. Faced with the testimony of his mother and his brother, the host could not hold back his tears.
Big emotion on the set of C8. For many years, bullying has been a scourge in schools and continues to increase because of social networks. The authorities are trying to eradicate this evil by imposing harsher sentences on stalkers on Twitter or Instagram. But a feeling of impunity seems to reign. On the night of October 4 to 5 in Kingersheim in the Haut-Rhin, Dinah was found hanged at the family home, in his room. Her mother Samira found her inert, hanging on the door of her closet. According to her parents, she was the victim of harassment carried out by young girls in college. Faced with the excitement on social networks, a white march was organized this Sunday, October 24, in his honor in Mulhouse, bringing together more than a thousand people. In addition, the Mulhouse prosecutor’s office opened an investigation on Monday for “harassment” and numerous hearings have already been carried out to shed light on this tragedy.
The emotion was palpable on the set
This Monday, October 25, Cyril Hanouna welcomed in Do not touch My TV, his brother Rayan and her mother Samira. The young man tried to mobilize and educate Internet users following the death of his sister by broadcasting a moving video where we can see him spending tender moments with her. A moment during which the host could not hold back his tears. “I’m not going forward, I miss my sister … They took her away from me, we called each other every night, she confided in me”, explained Rayan on the verge of tears.
Cyril Hanouna in tears in TPMP
Taking a handkerchief to wipe my eyes misted with tears, Cyril Hanouna listened to the speeches of his guests attentively. “My life is meaningless. I must have called her more than four times to tell her that her sister is dead. I was so scared to tell her the news. I’m sorry Rayan”, continued Samira, worthy in grief, then hugging her son. After this sequence filled with emotion, the presenter had difficulty resuming the thread of his show, his voice betrayed by sobs.
