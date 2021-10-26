Cyril Hanouna in tears in front of the teenager’s family (VIDEO)

The life of Samira Gonthier and her family changed at the beginning of October. On the night of October 4-5, Dinah, who was only 14, committed suicide in her bedroom. A desperate gesture linked, according to her family, to the school bullying she had suffered for two years from classmates who insulted her. An investigation for harassment was also opened Monday by the Mulhouse prosecutor’s office.

After paying tribute to the teenager on Sunday in a large white march organized in Mulhouse, Dinah’s mother and brother were received Monday evening on the set of Do not touch My TV (C8). The opportunity for them to evoke this drama with great emotion. “ I’m not going forward. I miss every second that God makes my sister. They took her away from me. We called each other every night, she showed me how she was going to dress the next day to go to class (…) When things were wrong, my mother would ask me to call her and she confided in me. I tried to get home as much as possible during the holidays, I spent all my time with her… And now, she is no longer there. My life no longer has meaning ”, said Rayan, Dinah’s brother.

Very touched by the testimony of her son, Samira, Dinah’s mother went on to say that she had to tell him the sad news four times. She then turned to her son to apologize for “ not having protected it enough “. A very strong moment which totally upset Cyril Hanouna. The host of Do not touch My TV was indeed in tears listening to the testimonies of Samira and Rayan.





Dinah’s mother also reconsidered the harassment suffered by Dinah. “ First his girlfriends, and then it snowballed. They had opened a group of which my daughter was also a member. They insulted her, called her names. I took him out of all social networks (…) They called him in the morning at 7 am, my daughter was going to college with a lump in her stomach. I blocked her phone at night when she came home but they sent her screenshots by MMS so that she would not miss what was said about her. I called the college several times (…), they asked me if it was not Dinah who was doing too much ”.

After a first suicide attempt in March, Dinah returned to college but “ it was worse than before ” according to her mother who specifies that she “ no longer trusted anyone “.

“They insulted him” Testimony from the mother and brother of Dinah, 14, who committed suicide after two years of bullying at school. #TPMP pic.twitter.com/XZdgalxF1k – TPMP (@TPMP) October 25, 2021

“Even the CPE I no longer dare to pass by her because she looked at me askance and laughed with the others” Samira, mother of Dinah, who committed suicide after two years of bullying at school, reveals what her daughter told her about the attitude of the school. #TPMP pic.twitter.com/QflzRtxZN8 – TPMP (@TPMP) October 25, 2021

Clara Kolodny