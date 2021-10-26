Dave Chappelle will not go back on his comments deemed transphobic

The scene is taken from the filming of an upcoming documentary on Dave Chappelle, directed by Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar. The comedian adds: “I said what I said, and guys, I heard what you said. How could I not? You said you wanted a safe working environment at Netflix. Now it looks like I’m the only one who can’t go. ”

On Instagram, the 48-year-old comedian shared a video of himself on stage, in which he recalled that it was said in the press that he was invited to speak to the transgender employees of the streaming platform, but that he would have refused. “This is not true,” he assures us. If they had invited me, I would have accepted, although I’m not sure what we would have been talking about. ”

POLÉMIC – Tensions do not subside. This Monday, October 25, American comedian Dave Chappelle, under fire from critics for several weeks for comments deemed transphobic in his last show on Netflix, spoke.

“If you want to meet me, I’m more than willing to do so, but I have some conditions,” he continues. First of all, you can’t come if you haven’t watched my show from start to finish. You have to come to a place of my choosing, at a time of my choosing, and third, you have to admit that Hannah Gadsby is no fun. ”

“I failed”

The latter, whose comedy shows have been very successful on Netflix, is one of those who denounced the attitude of the streaming platform in the face of the controversy. “You haven’t paid me enough to deal with the real consequences of the hate speech you refuse to acknowledge, Ted [Sarandos, un des patrons de Netflix, NDLR] . Fuck you and your amoral cult based on an algorithm, ”she had lost her temper.





The controversy was triggered several weeks ago by the show The Closer broadcast by Netflix, in which stand-up star Dave Chappelle responds to critics who have accused him in the past of making fun of transgender people. He retorts in particular that “gender is a fact” and that his detractors are “too sensitive”.

Dave Chappelle’s show has been condemned by certain LGBT + groups like GLAAD, which deplore, with studies to back it up, the negative impact that the dissemination of stereotypes on minorities can have.

In a memo addressed to employees of Netflix, the co-executive director in charge of content Ted Sarandos had estimated that what was broadcast “on the screen did not translate directly into harmful consequences in the real world” and that the principle of freedom expression prevailed. But he ended up admitting to being wrong, by declaring in particular in interviews with several specialized publications of Hollywood: “I screwed up”

Dave Chappelle, alone against all?

While the head of Netflix reiterated, however, that in his opinion, Dave Chappelle’s show should not be removed from the platform, three employees including Terra Field, a transgender employee of the streaming service, were laid off for to have burst into a virtual meeting of executives to denounce the controversial show, before being reinstated. Another employee was dismissed for having disclosed confidential information on the cost of The Closer.

On Wednesday, October 20, a few dozen Netflix employees walked out of gear for the occasion and joined in a Hollywood street an identical number of activists who loudly demanded a better representation of transgender people. “I think trans and non-binary workers are not safe as long as their employer is streaming content that could harm them,” said Netflix Animation employee Devan McGrath, who took part in the walkout.

Dave Chappelle feels like he’s been portrayed in the media as an opponent of the LGBT + community. “This is not the case, he assures this Monday in his video. […] It is about the interests of a business and what I can and cannot say. FYI, and I need you to know this, everyone I know in this community has been very loving and supportive to me. So I don’t know what all this nonsense is all about. ”

