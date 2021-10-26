David Alaba puts everyone in agreement at Real Madrid

What follows after this advertisement

Vinicius has been in the spotlight since the start of the season. And it was not his performance on the Camp Nou lawn, during Real Madrid’s victory against FC Barcelona (1-2), which calmed the euphoria. AS and Marca still grant this Tuesday their one to the Brazilian. But another Merengue emerged from the Clasico this weekend: it is the other scorer, David Alaba (29).





Many voices have been raised in recent hours in the various Spanish media to praise the successful adaptation of the Austrian, who arrived free at the end of his lease with Bayern Munich, on the side of the Casa Blanca to make people forget the former n ° 4, the emblematic captain Sergio Ramos (35), who left for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. “The main thing is he’s a good guy in every sense of the word, that’s why he adapted so well. He is the phenomenon of this summer ”, explains a source close to the locker room to El Mundo.

Camavinga’s big brother

ABC also quotes an observer of the life of the Madrid group. And the words are close. “He’s the feeling of the locker room this season. He has the Real crest in his heart. His identification with the club is absolute and admirable. Maybe many are surprised, but his trainer and his partners are not ”, we explain within the club. El Pais also salutes the first successful steps of the left-hander and his real offensive contribution, author of two assists elsewhere.

“We’ll see a lot more goals from him like that. He often wears more beautiful ones than at Camp Nou in training ”, can we read as a prophecy in ABC. Very close to Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão, with whom he plays most often in defense, the native of Vienna is also the big brother of younger elements like Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius, ensures El Mundo, pushing them to always be focused, even in training. A boss and an example, already.